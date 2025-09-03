It started as a motorcycle-inspired lifestyle brand in Sydney, but now Deus Ex Machina is a global brand – cementing that position with a new collaboration with Mini.

Deus is now under global leadership, which helped spark this partnership with one of the most iconic car brands in the world. A pair of one-off Minis will take centre stage at the upcoming Munich Motor Show.

In keeping with the sporty image of Deus, the collaboration focused on a pair of Mini John Cooper Works hero models, a JCW Electric and a petrol-powered version.

The JCW Electric has been dubbed ‘The Skeg’ and is inspired by “the coast”, while the JCW petrol is called ‘The Machina’ and is a nod to the brand’s racing past.

“Mini models have always been characterised by a blend of creative design and motorsport dynamics,” said Stefan Richmann, Head of Mini. “Thanks to our collaboration with Deus Ex Machina, we are taking this philosophy to a new level and setting exciting new trends for fans and motorsport enthusiasts. The partners are united by their ‘passion for machines, innovation and creativity’ and an authentic relationship with their own community.”

The Skeg gets pumped out fenders, an illuminated grille and a roof spoiler. The biggest change though is the bodywork, with a number of conventional panels made from fibreglass to cut 15 per cent of the car’s standard weight.

In keeping with the stripped back, coastal theme, the interior has been designed to look like a surf shop. This means a fibreglass tray for wetsuits and neoprene upholstered seats.

The Machina is finished in the red, white and black colours commonly associated with the brand’s rallying heritage. Expanding on that theme are the four spotlights on the front, complete with Deus branding, the pumped out fenders and the “Can-Am-style” rear wing.

The cabin looks like a rally car, with a pair of racing seats and a huge hydraulic handbrake in the centre.

“In this extraordinary collaboration, we showcase two vehicles that remind us of motorsport history and successes of Mini,” claimed Holger Hampf, Head of Mini Design. “Every single detail has been crafted with artisanal precision and expertise. This has resulted in unique characters that are clearly perceived as belonging together through their distinctive design language and use of graphics.”

Naturally, the partnership goes both ways, with a new Mini x Deus Ex Machina fashion line set to launch at the show too.