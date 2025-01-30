You’ll never have any excuse for your kids being late to school or footy practice with this new family wagon.

BMW has revealed the all-new M3 CS Touring at Mount Panorama today, ahead of this weekend’s Bathurst 12-hour race. It is the first time BMW has hosted a global reveal in Australia, highlighting the significance of both the race and the market for M cars down under.

Featured Videos

READ MORE: We drive the BMW M3 CS – The best M car yet

“The world premiere of a new BMW model is significant for any market and the fact we have been selected for the launch of the M3 CS Touring is an honour while highlighting the importance of Australia in the global context,” said Wolfgang Buechel, CEO of BMW Australia.

“Record-breaking sales results for BMW M again show that Australians are true appreciators of cars with emotion and performance. However, it also highlights that our strategy – with support of our dealer partners – is hitting the mark and delivering compelling solutions, of all powertrain types, to our customers.”

The M3 CS Touring is a hardcore performance upgrade on the already rapid M3 wagon. Its turbocharged six-cylinder engine makes 405kW of power, enough for it to launch 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds – rapid for a family-friendly machine.

Other upgrades include bespoke chassis tuning, unique design elements and extensive use of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) to save weight, including the bonnet and front spoiler. Inside there is CS-specific Merino leather upholstery.

Despite a starting price of $253,900 (plus on-road costs) the M3 CS Touring is in high-demand around the world and BMW Australia has only managed to secure 55 for local customers.

BMW will be looking for its first Bathurst 12-hour win of the ‘GT3 era’ this weekend. It has engaged factory squad, Team WRT, to run a pair of M4 GT3s driven by an all-star line-up that includes MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.