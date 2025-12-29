As the year counts down we’re looking back on the vehicles that stood out. On Wednesday, New Year’s Eve, we’ll reveal our Top 5 Cars of 2025, but for now we’re counting down with the best of the rest, today we’re taking a look at the performance that left us wanting more.

Audi RS e-tron GT Performance

Technically we could have put this into yesterday’s ‘Best Electric Cars of 2025’ list, but that would kinda be missing the point. The new RS e-tron GT Performance is a pure performance vehicle, packing a massive 680kW of power and a whopping 1027Nm of torque.

But while it offers the kind of acceleration that can leave you feeling car sick even when you’re the driver, what really stands out with the GT Performance is the ride and handling. The clever adaptive suspension means it rides as well as any high-performance EV we’ve driven yet.

Yes, it’s still heavier than your typical internal combustion engine performance car, but it is no-less dynamically capable. Audi called it one of the most ‘intense’ cars it has ever built, and it was certainly one of the most memorable that we drove this year.

Cupra Leon Sportstourer

I accept that I have personally questioned the viability of wagons. But as a professional motoring journalist I am programmed to have a soft spot for hi-po load-luggers and that’s why this new Cupra makes our list.

It is certainly one of the oddest new cars of ‘25, a plug-in hybrid compact sporty wagon, but it was also one of the most enjoyable to drive. While 200kW and 400Nm may not sound like a lot of grunt these days, in reality the Sportstourer has more than enough punch for an engaging and speedy driving experience.

As an added benefit the plug-in hybrid powertrain can also be incredibly frugal when you don’t need to access all its performance, averaging below 2.5L/100km when we drove it out of Sydney and into the Blue Mountains.

It’s not for everyone, but for those who like something a bit different, the Leon Sportstourer delivers that in spades.

Audi RSQ8 Performance

Really, an SUV? How can an SUV be a Performance car? I can hear the doubters now. Well, how about when it’s packing 471kW/850Nm, has ceramic brakes and has set a Nurburgring lap record?

Because that’s what the RSQ8 Performance offers. It may be big, but it was seriously impressive to drive across a variety of conditions. Equipped with an array of hi-tech equipment to improve its handling, including active air suspension, active roll stabilisation and all-wheel steering, the RSQ8 performs like a smaller vehicle.

Responsive and rapid it has all the traits you should expect from a true performance car.

Volkswagen Golf GTI

So having mentioned an electric sedan, wagon and SUV, now we resume normal program and talk about a hot hatch.

The updated version of the German icon reminded us why it has endured for so long. Yes, it’s a lot more expensive than it used to be, but it’s still one of the best hot hatches on the market today.

It may no longer be the most ‘fun’ hot hatch, but its clinical efficiency of performance makes it enjoyable to drive on the limit. Or, alternatively, its premium finishes make it enjoyable to drive to work or the shops or just about anywhere.

Which is what you want from a hot hatch.