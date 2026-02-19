BMW Australia has recalled 16,578 vehicles across the 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, X3, X4, X5 and Z4 model lines, due to a common fault.

According to BMW, the vehicles are affected by a starter motor solenoid switch fault which can lead to a vehicle fire.

“Due to a manufacturing defect, the starter motor solenoid switch can experience increased wear that could cause an internal short circuit,” the carmaker said in a recall notice.

“If this occurs, the driver may be unable to start the engine, and in the worst case, the overheating can lead to a fire during vehicle operation.

“A vehicle fire or the driver being unable to restart the engine could increase the risk of injury to vehicle occupants, and/or damage to property.”

According to BMW, it has been recommended not to leave affected vehicles running unattended, and to not use the remote start function.

BMW has advised it’ll contact affected owners to schedule an appointment with their preferred authorised BMW dealer for the free of charge starter motor replacement.

For more information, owners can contact BMW Australia’s Recall Hotline on 1800 243 675 or visit https://www.recall.bmw.com.au/.