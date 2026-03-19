BMW has revealed the new i3, an electric mid-size sedan which will be sold globally alongside the similarly sized 3 Series.

Due to come to Australia in 2027, BMW has so far only revealed the i3 50 xDrive, what is expected to be one of the higher-end variants of the new EV’s lineup.

Mimicking its SUV sibling in the iX3, the BMW i3 has adopted the brand’s Neue Klasse design direction which will be applied to all its upcoming EVs, and could one day influence petrol-powered models too.

Previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse concept in 2023, the i3 gets a wide and illuminated kidney grille, showing its lineage to the 3 Series while moving the design on to the modern world.

The kidneys are encompassed within two large units which also house the headlights, while sitting above a lower bumper with angular elements such as its outer air vents and central cooling intakes.

Its side profile isn’t a radical departure from BMW’s past sedans, including the retention of the famed “Hofmeister kink” on the C-pillar.

At the rear it’s a study in angular surfaces, all centred around the BMW roundel and its slim tail lights, while the variant badge appears to show ‘i350’ all together, though the 3 is larger than the other letters and numbers.

The example pictured is fitted with an M Sport appearance package, which includes 21-inch wheels not dissimilar to some found on the M3.

As with the iX3, it’s inside the i3’s cabin where the most radical design changes have occurred, which includes a square-look steering wheel with two upper and lower spokes, while the sides are ‘floating’ and not directly attached to the centre.

A 17.9-inch infotainment touchscreen sits in the middle of the dashboard and is angled towards the driver, though behind it is a screen stretching from A-pillar to A-pillar, displaying important driving information and other data which can be selected by the driver.

Optional interior equipment includes a panoramic roof, as well as Veganza leatherette and Merino leather upholstery.

However, above all the most important part of the new BMW i3 is its platform and powertrain.

Powering the i3 50 xDrive is a pair of electric motors which combine to produce 345kW and 645Nm.

For context, the BMW M340i xDrive – arguably the most direct comparison to the i3 50 xDrive – makes 285kW and 500Nm from its turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine, while the twin-turbo M3 Competition xDrive produces 390kW and 650Nm.

Running on an 800-volt electrical architecture, the i3 has a claimed driving range of up to 900km, a figure which would make it the longest-range EV in Australia.

The battery – still yet to be disclosed in capacity – can be charged at up to 400kW, which BMW claims can add up to 400km of driving range in just 10 minutes.

BMW is yet to announce Australian pricing and specifications, however it’s expected the i3 50 xDrive will be less expensive than its iX3 sibling, which starts from $109,900 before on-road costs.