The Honda Civic Type R is already regarded as one of the best hot hatches on sale, not only now but of all time.

It was only recently dethroned as the fastest front-wheel drive vehicle around the Nürburgring Nordschleife by the limited edition Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50, but big performance upgrades for the Civic Type R are edging closer to production.

In January, Honda previewed a HRC (Honda Racing Corporation) concept version of the Civic Type R at the Tokyo Auto Salon, featuring more aggressive bodywork and potential mechanical upgrades.

No timeline was given on its potential launch, however HRC president Yasuharu Watanabe recently told Honda fans at an event at Motegi that it could be revealed in the coming months.

“We are developing the Civic Type R with the aim of further enhancing its potential as a base model by incorporating racing technologies such as those honed in Super Taikyu and aerodynamics from Super GT,” Watanabe said, as reported by Car Watch.

You’ll have to sleep for a hundred more [days until its reveal]… It’s not quite a close three-digit number, but please look forward to it.

“These are aftermarket parts, and we plan to distribute them mainly in Japan and the United States. We want to deliver them as soon as possible.”

Earlier this year, Honda’s US division said the “Civic Type R will receive updates this year, including exterior and interior styling changes”, though did not include any photos or teasers of the changes.

Given the FL5 Civic Type R launched in 2022 but has slowly been phased out in a number of markets, it’s possible Honda is gearing up for a send off of its current hot hatch.

Honda engineer Tomoyuki Yamagami told UK publication Auto Express in July last year that the Type R doesn’t need an engine.

“Type R can be anything in future, depending on what the market demands. Type R is not dependent on a turbo powertrain,” Yamagami told the outlet.

“[The] Type R badge is about the ability to enhance dynamic attributes to the max.”

The publication referenced comments previously made by Honda’s head of EV development, Toshihiro Akiwa, who hinted at an electric future for the Type R early last year.

“A battery and motor have different characteristics so we can’t come up with something exactly the same as before,” Akiwa said in January.

“As an EV, how can we provide the joy of driving? We haven’t given up of course, but it’s not just about power, it’s about the sound, vibration, acceleration and the human experience. These are the joys of driving.”