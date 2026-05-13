The Jaguar Type 00 entered headlines in late 2024 when it was the centre of debate about the brand’s future, unveiled as a part of a controversial relaunch campaign.

Spearheading Jaguar’s transition into a more premium brand – rather than a BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus rival – the Type 00 is edging closer to entering production, and we now know what it’ll be called.

Type 01 will be the name adorning the first of Jaguar’s new-generation vehicles, marking just the eighth time the ‘Type’ moniker has been used by the British marque, though it’s the first time it’s been followed by a number.

According to Jaguar, “the ‘0’ represents electric propulsion and zero tailpipe emissions; ‘1’ denotes its status as the first Jaguar of a new era”.

“We have reimagined Jaguar for a new era, with inspiration from what has gone before,” said Jaguar managing director, Rawdon Glover.

“Our engineers have achieved this with a vehicle that looks and drives like no other electric car, yet reflects a unique provenance. The Type 01 name is part of that story – for me, the zero also signifies a complete brand reset, and the ‘1’, our first car for a new chapter, a ‘one of a kind!’”

Last month, lifestyle publication Sidewalk Hustle posted images of the Type 01’s interior to Instagram, and while most of the dashboard and centre console is covered up, the steering wheel, control stalks and driver’s screen can be seen.

Starting with the steering wheel, the Jaguar logo has been covered but we can see what appear to be touch-sensing haptic controls on its two main spokes, stretching horizontally across the wheel’s diameter.

Behind it sit two stalks: the stalk on the left is for the lights, indicators and wipers, while the right controls the ‘gears’, allowing the driver to choose between Park, Reverse, Neutral and Drive.

Finally a digital instrument cluster appears to span just over one-third of the dashboard’s width, though it’s expected a separate infotainment touchscreen will sit next to it.

We don’t know anything extra about the Type 00 beyond what Jaguar has previously said.

In total, Jaguar is testing 150 prototypes of the upcoming EV, all of which will have a tri-motor powertrain capable of producing more than 735kW and 1300Nm, putting the power to the road via 23-inch wheels, air suspension and active twin-valve dampers.

While Jaguar has been insistent on pushing ahead with its electric-only transition, in February a report by UK newspaper The Times said insider sources had claimed the carmaker was investigating whether the Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) underpinning its future EVs could accept engines.

This would see the grand tourer become an extended-range EVs – also called range-extender EVs, REEVs and EREVs – which differs from a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) as the petrol engine can’t directly drive the wheels.

Instead, it’s only capable of adding charge to the onboard battery, which can also be charged externally via a cable which would be used as onboard generators in an extended-range EV style setup.

Despite the report’s claims coming from a person with inside knowledge, a spokesperson for the marque told Automotive News Europe, “our plans to reinvent Jaguar as an electric-only luxury automotive brand are unchanged”.