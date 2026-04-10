It’s safe to say the Jaguar Type 00 has attracted more than its fair share of headlines since being revealed as a concept in late 2024, breaking cover amidst a controversial relaunch campaign for the British marque.

While a lot of negative attention was gathered from Jaguar’s rebranding – and the subsequent rollout of a hot pink concept car – the brand is edging closer to putting the Type 00 concept into production, with overseas media recently getting a first taste of the grand touring EV.

All of the cars driven by the press and seen so far in media shoots have been covered in camouflage which has largely continued inside the cabin, however one attendee recently showed off what part of the interior will look like.

Lifestyle publication Sidewalk Hustle posted images of the interior to Instagram, and while most of the dashboard and centre console is covered up, the steering wheel, control stalks and driver’s screen can be seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIDEWALK HUSTLE (@sidewalkhustle)

Starting with the steering wheel, the Jaguar logo has been covered but we can see what appear to be touch-sensing haptic controls on its two main spokes, stretching horizontally across the wheel’s diameter.

Behind it sit two stalks: the stalk on the left is for the lights, indicators and wipers, while the right controls the ‘gears’, allowing the driver to choose between Park, Reverse, Neutral and Drive.

Finally a digital instrument cluster appears to span just over one-third of the dashboard’s width, though it’s expected a separate infotainment touchscreen will sit next to it.

We don’t know anything extra about the Type 00 beyond what Jaguar has previously said.

In total, Jaguar is testing 150 prototypes of the upcoming EV, all of which will have a tri-motor powertrain capable of producing more than 735kW, putting the power to the road via 23-inch wheels, air suspension and active twin-valve dampers.

While Jaguar has been insistent on pushing ahead with its electric-only transition, in February a report by UK newspaper The Times said insider sources had claimed the carmaker was investigating whether the Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) underpinning its future EVs could accept engines.

This would see the grand tourer become an extended-range EVs – also called range-extender EVs, REEVs and EREVs – which differs from a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) as the petrol engine can’t directly drive the wheels.

Instead, it’s only capable of adding charge to the onboard battery, which can also be charged externally via a cable which would be used as onboard generators in an extended-range EV style setup.

Despite the report’s claims coming from a person with inside knowledge, a spokesperson for the marque told Automotive News Europe, “our plans to reinvent Jaguar as an electric-only luxury automotive brand are unchanged”.

Should Jaguar stay the course with its EV-only plans, it’ll do so in a very different market to what was first planned.

In January, the European Commission announced carmakers will need to reduce their fleet emissions by 90 per cent compared to 2021 levels before the start of 2035, replacing the existing regulations would have required a 100 per cent reduction, effectively making electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) the only viable models.

The US under the latest Trump Administration has also wound back emissions targets and penalties for carmakers, while also imposing tariffs on imported vehicles.