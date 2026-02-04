Jaguar has a lot riding on the launch of its new luxury grand tourer, based on the Type 00 concept which was revealed in 2024 amid wider criticism of the marque.

Debuting after Jaguar began an eye-catching online campaign more akin to a fashion brand than a legacy carmaker, the Type 00 had detractors before covers were even taken off.

Now, Jaguar is forging ahead with its development of the eventual four-door production version of the EV, and it’s making some big claims.

Currently being tested in the automotive industry’s providing grounds in Arjeplog, Sweden, the four-door grand tourer is being subjected to temperatures of -40° Celcius, with Jaguar saying the frozen lakes help its engineers “to refine the distinct characteristics of the four-door GT’s drive modes”.

“It will drive like no other electric car thanks to a suite of electric propulsion technologies. True to the spirit of Jaguar.”

In total, Jaguar is testing 150 prototypes of the upcoming EV, all of which will have a tri-motor powertrain capable of producing more than 735kW, putting the power to the road via 23-inch wheels, air suspension and active twin-valve dampers.

“Jaguar has always been about driving pleasure and our new electric four-door GT will be no different,” said Jaguar vehicle engineering director, Matt Becker.

“It marks a step-change in our technical ambitions. Innovative in-house electric propulsion technologies combine with the car’s unique proportions and low centre of gravity for a luxurious grand tourer that drives like nothing else.

“Like a true Jaguar, it can be comfortable when you wish, is engaging to drive and, with more than 1000PS (735kW), always has power in reserve.”

While Jaguar has been insistent on pushing ahead with its electric-only transition, last week a report by UK newspaper The Times said insider sources had claimed the carmaker was investigating whether the Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) underpinning its future EVs could accept engines.

This would see the grand tourer become an extended-range EVs – also called range-extender EVs, REEVs and EREVs – which differs from a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) as the petrol engine can’t directly drive the wheels.

Instead, it’s only capable of adding charge to the onboard battery, which can also be charged externally via a cable.which would be used as onboard generators in an extended-range EV style setup.

Despite the report’s claims coming from a person with inside knowledge, a spokesperson for the marque told Automotive News Europe, “our plans to reinvent Jaguar as an electric-only luxury automotive brand are unchanged”.

Should Jaguar stay the course with its EV-only plans, it’ll do so in a very different market to what was first planned.

Last month, the European Commission announced carmakers will need to reduce their fleet emissions by 90 per cent compared to 2021 levels before the start of 2035, replacing the existing regulations would have required a 100 per cent reduction, effectively making electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) the only viable models.

The US under the latest Trump Administration has also wound back emissions targets and penalties for carmakers, while also imposing tariffs on imported vehicles.