Cadillac literally arrived in Australia yesterday and it’s already revealed its next step in cracking the luxury market here – a performance hero model.

Speaking at the official opening of its first Experience Centre in Sydney, General Motors Australia managing director Jess Bala announced that the all-new Lyriq V-Series is not only joining the global range but it’s coming down under too.

The V-Series is Cadillac’s answer to Mercedes-AMG and BMW M Division and has produced some stunning performance vehicles, including the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing, but the Lyriq will become the first electric member of the range.

“Yes, the Lyriq V-Series will be coming globally, so that means it will definitely be coming to Australia, New Zealand, in our factory right-hand drive in 2026,” Bala said.

“This is the first V-Series that we’re doing for Cadillac as an [EV]. Obviously V-Series has a long history with the brand already, but to do it on an electric platform is really, really exciting. It just marries together for us that combination of performance, luxury and innovation into this beautiful car.”

Unfortunately, that;s pretty much all the information GM Australia and Cadillac globally have confirmed. There’s no official details on the powertrain but it will almost certainly be a dual-motor set-up and GM’s most powerful EV model at the moment is the Chevrolet Blazer SS which makes 437kW, so expect that at the bare minimum.

The Lyriq V-Series will begin production in 2025, but isn’t expected in Australia until sometime in 2026, although Cadillac has promised more details will be revealed in January next year – so stay tuned for updates.