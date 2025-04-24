Has Nissan cracked the code for the future of utes? And could it help pull the brand out of its current financial troubles?

The Japanese brand is in a state of uncertainty as it looks to secure its financial future, so a popular new model is just what the brand needs. So the reveal of the all-new Frontier Pro overnight at the Shanghai Motor Show could not come at a better time.

The Frontier Pro is the brand’s first plug-in hybrid ute, combining Nissan’s decades of experience with utes with China’s cutting-edge powertrain technology. It’s a direct rival to the new BYD Shark 6 that has already proved a sales success in Australia, as well as the upcoming Ford Ranger PHEV.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a high output electric motor to make an impressive 300kW of power and up to 800Nm of torque. That’s more power and torque than the Ford Ranger Raptor, while Nissan also claims it can drive up to 135km on electric power alone.

The Frontier Pro is clearly targeted more at the ‘urban’ ute buyer, with multi-link rear suspension, rather than the traditional and more heavy-duty leaf springs, but Nissan says it has fitted an electromechanical rear differential lock and created four drive modes to ensure it can handle itself off-road.

The interior of the Frontier Pro looks more like an SUV than a ute, with a large 10-inch LCD instrument panel and an even bigger 14.6-inch infotainment screen.

Crucially, Nissan has said that while the Frontier Pro will be built in China for the local market it has confirmed it will be exported “subject of a future announcement” – whether that means it will be built in right-hand drive and available to Nissan Australia remains to be seen.

Nissan Australia will no doubt be hoping that it is made available in right-hand drive, as it would make the ideal model for the Australian market. The success of the BYD and the incoming Ford show there is demand for plug-in hybrid utes as buyers look for more fuel-efficient vehicles. It would also make a great companion model for Nissan Australia alongside the upcoming new Navara and Patrol, giving the brand a strong line-up in the most important segments in the local market.