We’re just over a month past General Motors revealing the first of its new sixth-generation small-block V8s in the form of the new LS6, set to power the Chevrolet Corvette.

Displacing 6.7-litres, the Corvette Grand Sport’s LS6 becomes one of the largest-capacity engines in the current General Motors production vehicle stable, though it seems an even bigger V8 is on the way.

On social media, Chevrolet Performance – the in-house upgrade division of the bowtie brand – teased a new V8 engine, with the caption, “Something BIG is coming”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chevrolet Performance (@chevroletperformance)

It has not yet detailed what the engine is, though specialist publications such as GM Authority have speculated what it could be.

According to the outlet, it could be another variant of the new gen-six small-block V8 which is larger than the 6.7-litre LS6, given the V8 is also expected to continue powering the next-generation Silverado 1500.

Given the engine has been teased by Chevrolet Performance rather than Chevrolet itself or even General Motors, whatever it is will likely find its way onto its crate engines product catalogue, rather than as a production-available engine.

However, some have speculated that the V8 engine could be Chevrolet’s long-awaited rival to Ford’s supercharged 5.2-litre ‘Carnivore’ mill in the F-150 Raptor R, and the supercharged 6.2-litre ‘Hellcat’ engine powering the Ram 1500 SRT TRX.

The TRX’s V8 produces 579kW and 922Nm, more than the F-150 Raptor R’s 530kW and 868Nm, and far more than the most powerful Chevrolet Silverado 1500, which makes 313kW and 624kW from its naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8.

Chevrolet Performance is yet to detail when it’ll reveal the new V8 engine.