Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

It may not be pretty, but it should be fast. The latest addition to Hyundai’s line-up of ‘N’ cars is the all-electric sedan, and it’s packing quite the punch.

The Ioniq 6 N makes 448kW of power and 770Nm of torque as standard, but with N Grin Boost pushing that to 478kW for a brief period.

While it shares the same basic underpinnings as the Ioniq 5 N, this new model applies a range of improvements, including redesigned suspension geometry, changes to the N e-Shift ‘virtual gearbox’ and the N Active Sound + system, which reportedly deliver an enhanced driving experience.

Genesis GV60 Magma

You could dismiss this as simply a luxury version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – but you’d be wrong. Yes, it shares the same underpinnings as both the Ioniq 5 and 6 N models, but Genesis has ensured it looks and feels unique.

But it has big expectations, leading the charge for the new Genesis Magma performance sub-brand. This needs to set the tone for the future, with management promising that there will be Magma versions of every new model moving forward.

It is equipped with a448kW/740Nm dual-motor electric powertrain, so it should be suitably rapid. But will customers be attracted to its unconventional looks and unusual badge…

BMW M2 CS

Delayed from its planned late 2025 launch, this new hot-rod version of BMW’s already enhanced 2-Series coupe will arrive soon. When it does it will offer performance on par with the M3/M4, but with a unique rear-wheel drive layout.

The M2 CS is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six engine, tuned to now produce 390kW and 650Nm; up 37kW/50Nm from the ‘standard’ M2.

BMW claims the 0-100km/h sprint takes just 3.8 seconds, while 0-200km/h comes up in just 11.7 seconds.

Cadillac Lyriq-V

Having started quietly, Cadillac will look to make more noise in 2026. Not only will the American brand enter Formula 1 – which should immediately lift its profile – it will dramatically expand its local line-up, headlined by the Lyriq-V.

The electric hero of the high-performance V-Series sub-brand, this new SUV is powered by a 459kW/880Nm dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain. But power is nothing without control, and Cadillac has also added new dampers and Brembo brakes to complete the performance package.

Will this be the model to convince more Australians to give Cadillac a chance?

Honda Prelude

For those of us of a certain age, the Prelude name has great memories. But will this new take on it enhance those memories or damage them?

It certainly looks the part, with a swooping coupe body, but underneath it shares much of its mechanical DNA with the Civic.

The Prelude is powered by a 149kW/315Nm 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain that sends its power to the front wheels via an ‘e-CVT’ automatic transmission, with no manual option available.

Honda Australia hasn’t confirmed pricing, but international markets suggest it could carry a hefty premium that could hurt its chances.