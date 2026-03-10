After a long wait, the Cupra Formentor VZ5 has been priced for Australia, arriving as one of the only cars on sale with a hot five-cylinder engine.

The new flagship to the Formentor range does away with the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine shared with the likes of the Volkswagen Golf R, instead upgrading to the 2.5-litre five-cylinder which powers the Audi RS3.

Only 4000 are being made globally, and fewer than 100 examples are set to come to Australia in the “initial allocation”, arriving between December 2026 and March 2027 – though Cupra Australia is “working with global teams to explore additional volume should early customer demand exceed expectations”.

Priced from $94,990 before on-road costs or $101,990 drive-away nationwide, the Cupra Formentor VZ5 is the Spanish marque’s most expensive car to be sold in Australia yet, but it will by far be its most unique.

The five-cylinder turbo engine produces 287kW and 480Nm, down slightly from the 294kW output of the RS3, but well up on the 228kW and 400Nm figures from the four-pot Formentor VZx.

Drive is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, as well as Cupra’s tweaked torque-vectoring system, also shared with the RS3’s unit which can send the majority of power to the rear wheels.

Helping to arrest the extra power and torque are six-piston Akebono front brake calipers, located behind the new 20-inch VZ5-unique, black and copper-finished alloy wheels.

Other VZ5-specific highlights include a carbon‑fibre front splitter with engraved logo, flared wheel-arches, a carbon-fibre rear bumper inset, quad exhaust outlets with copper tips, and five new paint finishes.

The cabin also scores new Sabelt Cup racing-style carbon-fibre backed bucket seats – upholstered in Enceladus Grey Seaqual and Dinamica – while there’s also a Sennheiser audio system and panoramic sunroof.

Cupra Australia says customers wanting to place an order can contact their nearest dealer to lock in specifications before production begins in the coming months.

Last year the Formentor accounted for more than half of Cupra’s Australian sales total, recording 1490 deliveries out of the overall 2830 deliveries made by the brand.