With Christmas Eve almost here, the clock is counting down to the beginning of the double demerits period over Christmas and the New Year in Australia for New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, while Western Australia is already bringing in the added deterrent.

From 12:01am on December 24, 2025 double demerits will be enforced in NSW and the ACT, applicable to speeding fines, failing to wear a seat belt, using a mobile phone illegally in a vehicle, and riding a motorbike without a helmet.

The NSW and ACT double demerits period ends on January 4, 2026 at 11:59pm

For motorists from Western Australia, the double demerits period began on December 19, and also runs through to midnight on January 4, though in WA the number of offences covered is more extensive, also applying to drink driving, drug driving and running red lights.

It’s worth noting that for each jurisdiction, double demerits only apply to where you are licensed. For example, a Victorian motorist can’t be subject to double demerits in NSW, but a NSW motorist will have double demerits applied for an applicable driving offence in Victoria.

Queensland does not have time-specific double demerits, instead running a year-round enforcement based on certain offences. Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory do not enforce double demerits.