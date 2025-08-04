Solid state battery technology was seen as the final nail in the coffin for the internal combustion engine. The new batteries would be capable of taking an electric car more than 1000km between each charge, blowing past the current range of between 500-650km for the most capable current batteries.

Chinese giant iM Motors, which has just launched in Australia, is a leader in this field, revealing the L6 sedan (sold here as the IM5) in 2024 with a semi-solid state battery capable of traveling into previously uncharted territory for an EV – beyond 1000km.

It should be pointed out here that the 1000km claim from iM Motors was on the CTLC protocol, which is equivalent to around 800km on the more real-world focused WLTP test cycle. Still, 800km is further than any current EV on the market.

However, despite investing millions in the technology, it now appears that EV customers don’t need so much range. Speaking to Torquecafe at the local launch of the brand, Stephen Xu, sales and marketing director for overseas markets at iM Motors, told us he has first-hand experience of the solid-state battery but said the technology isn’t quite ready for production yet.

“ I don’t think so, but fortunately I drive [an EV with a] semi-solid battery,” he said. “It’s still in progress, but it can last 1000km. I drive day and night and I’m exhausted but the battery’s still alive.”

Asked what is holding it back from being production ready, Xu admitted that the semi-solid state batteries may simply be overkill for the majority of EV buyers. With most based in cities and not in need of traveling long distances without charging the technology may simply not be needed.

“Just from my point of view, the battery is, you know, to have [such a] long range is useless when you’re in the urban environment]. So that may not be the best choice. You put a very big battery but only use it in the city,” Xu explained.

Xu added that customer demands have changed, specifically as battery range from existing, proven technology has improved, charging times have dropped and the charging infrastructure has grown across China.

“Actually five or six years ago, Chinese customers were very keen on that long battery, a huge battery,” he said. “But right now with the charging station, especially the super high voltage charging stations, which are more and more in China, over maybe 30 or 40 per cent. They think it’s okay because when you go to, maybe city to city. There’s a lot of charging stations. Our car is 800-volt platform [so it] only takes 15 minutes [to charge from] 30 to 80 per cent travel range. So [the time it takes to drink] a cup of coffee. So why should you add a big battery to the car with the energy consumption, which is very high.”

He added: “So people’s concept and mind change about, so there’s two years ago the, the semi-solid or the solid battery is very hot on the internet, but right now seems little people continue focus on on that one.”

Its new Australian line-up features three different battery sizes, each with a different range. The IM5 Premium with its 75kWh battery has a 490km range, the Performance with a 100kWh battery can go 575km and the Platinum with a 100kWh battery can manage 655km between charging – according to manufacturer claims.