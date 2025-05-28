Renault’s performance brand Alpine has announced its intention to come back to Australia, following the reveal of the A390 electric vehicle overnight.

Having taken over the naming rights to what was the Renault F1 team in 2021 and entered the top flight of the World Endurance Championship the same year, Alpine is now more recognisable than when it left Australia.

Its sole model, the A110 sports coupe, was discontinued in November 2021 due to new local side-impact regulations, having only been on sale for four years, selling 86 examples of the niche model.

Now, with the unveiling of the A390, distributor Ateco – which also handles Renault, Ram, Maserati and LDV – has signalled the return of Alpine.

“We are proud to announce the return of the iconic Alpine performance brand to Australia,” said Glen Sealey, the general manager of Alpine Australia.

“We appreciate there is a lot of interest in this vehicle and Alpine’s future plans in Australia. However pricing, timing and specifications will be announced closer to local arrivals.”

European deliveries of the A390 are due to begin later this year, with left-hand drive markets given priority. Factoring in the delayed start of right-hand drive production, Australia may not see the A390 until 2027.

Revealed with the help of one-time Formula 1 race winner and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, the A390 is an electric SUV, based on the same AmpR medium platform as the Renault Megane E-Tech and Nissan Ariya.

Like a number of sleeker-looking SUVs, Alpine has employed a coupe-like sloping back end for the A390, while its rear door handles are integrated near the C-pillars, rather than being flush-mounted like at the front.

Its front bumper design incorporates triangular patterns, sitting below a vented bonnet, though it’s unclear whether this is functional or purely a design element.

While there are Alpine ‘A’ badges on the front guards, the right-hand side of the car features a logo on the charging flap which is facing the wrong way, mirroring the opposite side.

Alpine claims aerodynamic elements of the A390’s design such as its diffuser were inspired by its Le Mans Daytona hybrid (LMDh) prototypes, while there’s an Easter egg in the corner of the windscreen: the A110’s silhouette.

European buyers are able to choose from six exterior finishes – Noir Profond, Bleu Abysse, Bleu Alpine Vision, Argent Mercure, Blanc Topaze and Gris Tonnerre Mat – and two wheel designs in gloss black or matte black; Cristal (20-inch), and Snowflake (21-inch).

Inside, blue and cream leather upholstery dominates the cabin, where the driver is the focal point. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel, while a portrait-oriented 12-inch infotainment screen is angled towards the driver.

Most importantly, the Alpine A390 retains physical switches below its touchscreen, a trait common with the Megane E-Tech.

Measuring 4615mm long, 1885mm wide and 1532mm wide, this is by far the largest production car Alpine has made, and tipping the scales at 2121kg, it’s also the heaviest.

Powering the A390 are three electric motors, with one on the front axle and two on the rear. Available in two trims, the GT produces 295kW and 650Nm, while the flagship GTS makes 354kW and 808Nm.

Alpine claims the SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds in GTS guise, or 4.8 seconds in GT trim.

Both variants are fed by an 89kWh lithium-ion battery, providing an estimated 520-555km of WLTP driving range, depending on which size wheels are fitted.

The A390 can be DC fast-charged at up to 190kW.

European pricing will start from €65,000 ($114,315) for the GT and €76,000 ($133,660) for the GTS.

For context, the Renault Megane E-Tech is priced from $54,990 before on-road costs in Australia (having received a $10,000 discount later made permanent), while in Europe it is about €40,000 ($70,350).