Ford is bringing a familiar nameplate back to its Australian lineup, with the Everest Wildtrak set to return later this year, scoring upgrades from its popular Ranger twin.

First introduced in 2024 as a limited-edition variant and only 800 available examples, the Everest Wildtrak returned in a larger batch of 950 vehicles in 2025, and now another 1000 are due to come after production begins in May 2026.

Priced from $79,990 before on-road costs, the Everest Wildtrak is $3000 dearer than the Sport upon which it’s based, identically priced to the off-road focused Tremor, and $3500 less expensive than the range-topping Platinum. It’s also up $3400 on its previous price in Australia.

Following on from a handful of mid-life updates to the Everest and related Ranger for MY26.5, the Everest Wildtrak mirrors its ute counterpart by scoring matrix LED headlights, previously exclusive to the flagship Platinum grade.

Other Platinum features on the Wildtrak include a power-folding third row seats and ambient lighting, while a panoramic roof (with a power blind) and leather-accented front seats with ‘Wildtrak’ lettering and Ignite Orange contrast stitching are unique to the limited-run SUV.

The Everest Wildtrak was previously offered in the signature Luxe Yellow finish which was also available on the Ranger, but has since been discontinued for the Ranger as well. It has been replaced by Ignite Orange, understood to be one of the colours available for an extra $750.

To stand out from its siblings, the Wildtrak gets a gloss black ‘h-bar’ front bumper and grille bar with Ignite Orange ‘nostrils’, as well as 20-inch wheels with orange inserts. For no additional cost, buyers can downsize to 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tyres, also continuing the black and orange theme.

Powering the Ford Everest Wildtrak is a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 producing 184kW and 600Nm, and matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4×4 system.

Buyers can option the premium towing pack for an additional $2500, adding an integrated trailer brake controller and Ford’s Pro Trailer Backup Assist technology. The Everest range has a 3500kg braked towing capacity.

The Ford Everest Wildtrak is expected to arrive in Australia in the months following the start of production in May.