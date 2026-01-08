Ford Australia is celebrating a long-awaited three-peat, with its locally designed and engineered Ranger ute becoming the best-selling vehicle for the third year in a row.

A total of 56,555 Rangers were delivered in 2025, placing it ahead of the Toyota RAV4 (51,947 deliveries) and the HiLux (51,297 deliveries) as the most popular vehicle in Australian showrooms.

It comes off the back of the Ranger being the top-seller in 2023 (63,356 deliveries) and 2024 (62,593 deliveries), however the 2025 result represented a drop of 9.6 per cent on the year prior.

Overall, Australia’s new-car market grew to a record 1,241,037 vehicle deliveries, a minor jump of just 0.3 per cent on 2024, though experts had previously estimated it would shrink in 2025.

Despite this, it gave the Ranger a rare accolade, being only the second Ford model to be the best-seller in Australia for three consecutive years or more.

You have to look back to 1988 to when the Falcon had its final of seven straight years at the top of the sales charts, having started its run in 1982 with the XD and kept going with the XE, XF and early EAs.

“To have the Ford Ranger named Australia’s best-selling vehicle for the third consecutive year is a landmark moment for our brand, in a year when we proudly celebrated 100 years in Australia,” said Ford Australia marketing director, Ambrose Henderson.

“This is a clear validation of the hard working and talented Australian-based design and engineering team who are focused on delivering for our customers every day.”

However, the Ranger faces a tough outlook in 2026, with both of its closest sales antagonists in the RAV4 and HiLux entering new generations.

While public response to the HiLux’s new look has mainly been critical, the RAV4 could deliver on projections for an SUV to finally become the best-selling vehicle in Australia, given it is already the most popular vehicle type locally.

The Ranger is also facing a wider attack in the ute segment with more entrants from China at lower prices, while its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version has also been slow out of the blocks.

On top of this, the most popular versions of the Ranger – which were powered by a 2.0-litre bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine – have been axed for 2026, with the model lineup largely reduced to the existing 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel and a revised single-turbo 2.0-litre diesel.