Ford Australia has announced a raft of discounts and incentives to local customers under the guise of a ‘cost of living response’, with almost every model it sells becoming a part of the new deals.

Headlining the incentives is a $4000 fuel card offer for certain variants of the outgoing MY26 and older Ford Ranger ute, plus the Everest SUV.

For the Ranger, the fuel card offer is available for both the 2.0-litre four-cylinder bi-turbo diesel and 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel versions of the XLT, Sport and Wildtrak, with Ford saying the $4000 offer provides “immediate gratification” for customers who are looking to purchase but are concerned about the price of diesel.

In the case of the Everest, the fuel card offer is only applicable to the Trend and Sport bi-turbo diesel variants. Both the Ranger and Everest fuel card offers are available until stock of the vehicles runs out.

Ford has also handed down significant price cuts to the Ranger PHEV, its plug-in hybrid ute which has struggled to make a dent on the sales charts compared to the likes of the BYD Shark 6.

Nationwide drive-away pricing has been introduced for the Ranger PHEV, which now starts from $62,000 for the XLT, $66,000 for the Sport, $70,000 for the Wildtrak and $73,000 for the flagship Stormtrack.

For context, this is even less than the Ranger PHEV’s regular prices before on-road costs (ORC) of $71,990 for the XLT, $75,990 for the Sport , $79,990 for the Wildtrak, and $86,990 for the Stormtrack.

It brings the Ranger PHEV roughly in line with the pricing of its V6 turbo-diesel equivalents.

It’s not the only electrified Ford to be discounted, with pre-facelift MY23.75 versions of the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV also getting drive-away pricing, kicking off at $60,000 for the Select (down from $64,990 plus ORC), $75,000 for the Premium (down from $79,990 plus ORC) and $89,000 for the GT (down from $97,990 plus ORC).

Likewise, the electric E-Transit’s price has been cut to the tune of more than $30,000, dropping from $89,990 plus ORC to just $59,000 drive-away nationwide.

Ford’s website also lists drive-away offers for old stock of the Tourneo people mover and the pre-facelift F-150 pickup, as well as the new updated F-150, the latter of which has made its list price the drive-away price.

Finally, Ford is giving a $1000 discount to Primary Producer businesses who purchase a Ranger, Ranger PHEV or Ranger Super Duty, though the deal excludes the Raptor.

Both the Ranger PHEV and Primary Producer offers are valid until June 30.

“These initiatives are designed to help our customers, from small business owners to families, get through this challenging financial period,” said Fadi Mawal, Ford Australia and New Zealand president and CEO.

“By offering the most fuel-efficient Ranger ever built (the PHEV) at a fantastic drive-away price, along with an immediate $4000 cashflow injection for ICE customers via a fuel card, we are ensuring that Ford doesn’t just offer great vehicles, but a total ownership solution.

“We’ve sharpened our pencils to ensure we’ve got our customers’ backs.”