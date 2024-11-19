The Ford Ranger is bulking up and getting stronger. An all-new variant of Australia’s favourite ute is coming our way – the Ranger Super Duty.

It will be capable of towing more and working harder as Ford looks to attract more commercial vehicle buyers from across both the business sector and the private market. While not due to reach showrooms until 2026, Ford has announced the initial details of the new model.

The company confirmed it will have at least a 4500kg maximum braked towing capacity, a 4500kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) and an 8000kg gross combined mass (GCM). For perspective that is an extra 1000kg towing capacity, an addition 1220kg GVM and 1600kg more GCM over the existing most-capable member of the Ranger line-up.

The Super Duty is being developed by the same Australian-based team that created the current generation Ranger, but will be built in Thailand alongside the rest of the range. While the F-Series Super Duty is a staple in the American market, this is the first time it has been applied to a model outside the F-Series range.

Sondra Sutton Phung, general manager of Ford’s Global Truck program said the decision to introduce this tougher Ranger was driven by customer feedback for an even more capable workhorse.

“Ranger Super Duty blends the smart features and advanced safety of our award-winning Ranger with heavy-duty capability and delivers what our buyers told us they needed but couldn’t get anywhere else,” Sutton Phung said. “This work-ready vehicle will give owners the flexibility they need to get the big jobs done, with the confidence of a factory-backed warranty.”

Expanding the Ranger portfolio is an obvious decision for Ford, especially Ford Australia. The ute accounts for nearly 65 per cent of the brand’s total sales locally, so growing its potential market is an obvious decision. The blue oval brand has become dependent on the success of its commercial vehicles, with the Transit van the next best-sellers after the Ranger and its Everest SUV spin-off.

“Ranger Super Duty further strengthens our commercial vehicle portfolio, with an offering for all kinds of work,” said Ford Australia president and CEO, Andrew Birkic. “As we move closer to launch, we will continue to work closely with fleets and vehicle modifiers across Australia to be sure that Ranger Super Duty does everything they expect it to, and so much more.”