In the fast-paced world of motorsport, few young talents have captured attention quite like Aiva Anagnostiadis.

At only 17, Australian F4 driver Anagnostiadis is making waves in the F1 Academy, paving the way for the next generation of female racers. Her journey took a major leap in 2023 when she was selected for the prestigious Alpine Rac(H)er Academy Program, an opportunity that led her and her family to relocate to the UK in pursuit of her racing dreams.

Now competing in the F1 Academy – a female-only single-seater championship created by Formula 1 – Aiva is part of an initiative designed to prepare women for higher levels of competition, including F3, F2, and ultimately, F1. With 21 races across seven rounds, each held as a support series to Formula 1, this championship puts the spotlight on female talent like never before, making the dream of a woman on the F1 grid feel more possible than ever.

Off the track, Aiva’s love for high-performance cars runs deep. I caught up with her after round one in Shanghai.

Kate Peck – Hey Aiva. So where are you in the world?

Aiva Anagnostiadis – I’m in the UK. My race team called and said we need you in the UK tomorrow. So I flew in the morning, did my simulator work and now I’m at the UK because we’re testing at a new track next week. They were like – we need you on the simulator before we go there. So can you get here at this time? And I was like, ‘yeah, okay, I’m here. No worries!’

KP – Is this some ridiculous $300,000 simulator? Is it the wildest simulator you’ve ever been on?

AA – It’s like a massive movie like theatre screen in like an oval, half a circle. They also have the F1 simulator but we’re not allowed on that one yet. But ours, it’s like the cockpit of the car, it’s pretty much like you’re driving. It’s good testing because you can crash it and it won’t cost anything!

KP – Exactly. You’ve got nine lives. How did you feel about round one? You got a point which is a start!

AA – It felt like a bit of [Steven] Bradbury weekend. We got quite lucky. The point, we’re going to take any day of the week. If someone gets a Podium and you’re in P4, and they get DQ’d and you get that P3, you’re going to take it.

We kept our nose clean in the first race, which got us that point and then the second race probably wasn’t as strong as we wanted pace wise, we struggled a bit. The team is still learning as well. We’re two years behind the rest of the grid as a team so it’s going to take that little bit more to get up speed but I’m working on my stuff, my team is working hard behind the scenes and we’re going go into Jeddah quite strong so I’m excited for it.

KP – So Aiva, let’s talk Dream Garage…

Daily driver: Porsche 911 GT3

AA – It would be a Porsche GT3 911 because it’s an awesome and very fast car.

KP – Have you ever driven a Porsche?

AA – No but I’ve seen them on TV, seen them on the side of the road. I’m like ‘that is sick. I want that!’

KP – What’s your family history with high performance cars?

My cousin owned a Porsche. The last car mum had in Australia was Mercedes [AMG] GLC 63 twin-turbo V8 and I was like, ‘this is sick, this is a car I could drive every day’. I was doing my learners on it and mum’s like ‘slow down!’. I’m like there’s no one around, it’s fine. So then I was like, I need a fast car. I can’t have just a normal Hyundai or something, I need a fast car

KP – You can’t have a Camry, right? It just doesn’t work when you’re a race car driver. You wouldn’t want your Mum’s Mercedes?

AA – I would take Mum’s Mercedes if that was the second option. That’s more likely what I’m getting at the moment because all my money has gone to racing.

Something special: 1970 Dodge Charger RT

AA – Yea, a 1970s, Dodge Charger RT! I love old cars and it would be awesome to have in my garage.

KP – Has any of your family ever owned or collected vintage cars?

AA – Dad kind of old cars and he’d restore them, we were actually doing one together, but then we moved overseas and it kind of got forgotten about. I think I was like seven or eight, when I first watched Fast and Furious, I was watching it with Dad and I saw the Dodge Charger RT. I was like I can imagine myself when I’m older, cruising down the street on a Sunday. That would be my pride and joy, no one touch it!

Track Toy: Private jet

AA – Any private jet.

KP – Have you ever been in a private jet?

AA – No! But I’ve seen all the F1 drivers flying around and I’m like we have to fly cattle everywhere because it’s the only way we’re getting around. So I was like, one day I’m going be in a private jet. forgetting about my cattle days. I think a private jet also to be able to sleep properly on a plane would be great.

KP – How much travelling are you doing at the moment, like, insane amounts?

AA – I’ve done 23 flights already this year.

KP – Oh good lord. That is insane. Wow. So you’re getting your points up, right?

AA – Not really! We’re on a different Airline every week. Whatever’s the cheapest flight, we’re jumping on it. But when we used to fly from Australia, it was Qantas and I was like, gold. Then it slowly started dropping as we moved overseas. I’m like, noooo, it’s going away give me back my Lounge! Haha.

KP – Well Aiva, thanks so much for chatting! We can’t wait to follow your journey. See you in Jeddah.