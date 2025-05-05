Andre Lotterer is a man of many interests – including winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The German has conquered the famous French race three tims with Audi and just spent the last six years racing with Porsche in a variety of categories, including a return to the top level of sports car racing with its 963 LMDh program.

But in 2025 he finds himself without a car to race, but for a very good reason.

Lotterer was the first signing for the all-new Genesis Magma Racing project, the new racing initiative from the Hyundai-owned luxury brand. Speaking to Torquecafe at the recent launch of the 2026 racing livery of the team’s 2026 challenger in New York, Lotterer explained what appealed to him so much about joining Genesis.

“ Well, there’s a lot of energy from the whole group flowing into this project,” he said. “And to be able to be there from the beginning at that stage of my career with the experience that I gathered over all the last years in really good teams, I think it’s perfect timing for me to go into a new challenge and to help the team. Also, the fun part of being able to be there from the beginning and choosing exactly how things are getting built and helping the team grow, and even decide who should we hire. It’s really a nice responsibility to have.

“When I saw the projects they have in the future, I thought it’s a great new home for me and it’s a challenge I didn’t want to miss and I like to have new challenges. So, yeah, it came perfectly.”

While winning is clearly important, Lotterer is clearly excited by the prospect of helping an all-new car maker enter the world of motorsport. So much so, he gave up any opportunity to stay with Porsche and the wider Volkswagen Group that he’d been a part of for over a decade, after his long stint with Audi.

“My contract was running out at Porsche,” he explained. “I thought I will stay there, you know longer, end my career there. I collect Porsches and I’ve been with [the Volkswagen] Group [a long time], but this opportunity came and it was just a blessing for me. So I wanted that motivation and to be able to be creative with the brand and then shape the new future with them.”

But as an avid collector of classic cars, we couldn’t pass up this opportunity to ask Lotterer what he’d put in his ideal three-car Dream Garage.

Daily driver: Genesis GV70

It may look like he’s being a ‘company man’ but the GV70 is a good choice for multiple reasons.

“ Daily, you want something comfortable, right?” was Lotterer’s rationale.

It’s hard to argue, as the mid-size sedan offers up plenty of creature comforts, the choice of a potent 3.5-litre turbocharged V6 engine a unique Korean luxury style.

Something special: Porsche Carrera GT

While Lotterer famously owns an Audi Sport Quattro, for his ultimate weekender he chooses something a little more rapid.

“ I don’t really take my cars to the track, you know, but I’m a big, big fan of my [Porsche] Carrera GT. I love my Carrera GT,” he said.

And who wouldn’t love a Porsche Carrera GT? Powered by a V10 engine that began life as the German firm’s cancelled late 1990s Le Mans prototype, the Carrera GT is a genuine automotive icon.

Track toy: Ford GT40

While the GMR-001 is an obvious answer, Lotterer again opts for something with a bit of history.

“ You know, I just came from Goodwood, from the Member’s Meeting, and I love racing the [Ford] GT40. It’s amazing.”

It’s only fitting that a modern Le Mans legend would have respect for a classic Le Mans legend. The Ford GT40 helped inspire a golden age of sports car racing in the 1960s, and the Blue Oval is headed back to Le Mans in 2027 to take on Lotterer and Genesis with a Hypercar of its own.