Italdesign is keeping us guessing about what to expect from its Honda NSX tribute, having first hinted at doing a special celebration for the sports car last month.

In a video uploaded to social media, Italdesign showed off the silhouette of the car, which then led to its wrap-around tail lights lighting up.

It appears the brake light will be integrated into the bumper and wing, creating a single shape rather than being split into the traditional main and secondary elements.

An enhanced screenshot of the video shows it’ll incorporate a roof-mounted air intake as well as two side aerodynamic elements, located at cabin-height.

The design house still hasn’t announced what its intentions for the NSX tribute are or when it’ll break cover, however the Japan Mobility Show – formerly the Tokyo motor show – is due to take place later this month.

Ironically, the NSX was largely based on the design of a 1984 concept by Pininfarina, though the production car ended up being penned by the brand’s in-house team.

This approach continued with the second-generation NSX, launched in 2016 and exited production in 2022, having failed to capture the spirit of its predecessor.

Italdesign – through its founders Giorgetto Giugiaro and Aldo Mantovani – is best known for iconic cars such as the original Volkswagen Golf, the DMC Delorean, and the Maserati MC12, though in recent years it’s penned vehicles for Chinese carmakers.