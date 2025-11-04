If you can’t join ‘em, beat ‘em.

That’s Hyundai Australia’s approach to the influx of plug-in hybrids (often called Super Hybrids) from Chinese car makers, with the South Korean brand looking to introduce a different form of hybrid technology.

While Hyundai has plug-in hybrid variants of the Tucson and Santa Fe in other markets, the local arm has decided not to offer them and instead has teased an alternative.

“We can’t really get into it right now, but we do have an option that’s coming out,” admitted Hyundai Australia CEO, Don Romano. “It’s not necessarily a plug-in, but it is going to be a different type of hybrid, that’s all I can say. So if we didn’t have another option that we felt was even better, we’d probably have more plug-in hybrids coming. But right now, no. You’ll see another technology.”

That ‘secret’ technology is believed to be a range-extended hybrid, which is something Hyundai has been known to be working on for years. Reports last year indicated Hyundai is developing something similar to Nissan’s e-Power system, where an electric motor drives the wheels but is supported by a petrol engine.

Using this type of set-up, Hyundai is reportedly aiming for up to 200km of electric-only driving range, likely with a battery producing around 40kWh, but with the petrol engine capable of adding another 700km of range if needed.

It’s unclear when Hyundai plans to bring this new range-extender to market, but a prime candidate for it appears to be its much talked-about new ute. The brand has been teasing it will do something different to ensure its ute stands out in a crowded market, and a range-extender powertrain would certainly do that.

Its SUV range would also seem likely candidates for a fuel-saving powertrain like a range-extender, with the Santa Fe and Palisade other likely options to benefit when this new tech reaches production.

Hyundai has been a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) market, but its range of battery-powered models are amongst its slowest sellers in the Australian market. As consumers remain concerned around EV costs, infrastructure and range, an alternative like a range-extender would expand Hyundai’s reach will helping to benefit from EV knowledge already gained.