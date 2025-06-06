The NTI MND Research Raffle is here for 2025, and the insurer has packed a prize worth $285,000 for this year’s lucky winner.

A 2025 Toyota Tundra Limited and a New Age 19ft Manta Ray Expedition caravan to pull behind it are up for grabs, both coming with a full warranty, registration, insurance and delivery.

The Tundra is powered by a twin-turbo, 3.4-litre V6 hybrid petrol engine, producing up to 326kW and 790Nm, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system.

When fitted with a 50mm tow ball, it can pull up to 3500kg, but with a 70mm ball this is increased to 4500kg braked – meaning the 19ft Manta Ray Expedition behind it will be an easy thing to pull, thanks to its 2650kg tare mass and 3500kg aggregate trailer mass.

Standard equipment in the caravan includes lifted XT suspension, two 100Ah lithium batteries, two 200W solar panels, a recessed cooktop, bolted furniture, a composite floor and underbody protection.

Tickets are now on sale, and the winner will be drawn at 1pm AEST on Sunday, July 13 at the NTI Townsville 500 Supercars event.

