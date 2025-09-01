Hyundai Australia is on the offensive, launching a new seven-year warranty on all of its new passenger cars in an attempt to woo buyers back.

The brand was the first to launch a five-year warranty back in 1999, moving away from the traditional three years of coverage. However, since then, many brands have matched it and several other big brands have surpassed it.

Hyundai stablemate, Kia, has had a seven-year warranty since 2014 and Mitsubishi, MG and Nissan all over 10 years of coverage.

Recently-installed Hyundai Australia CEO, Don Romano, has a clear remit to turn around the brand’s sliding sales and sees the introduction of a seven-year warranty as a key step in that process. Since arriving here in the middle of the year, Romano has wasted little time getting the brand’s dealers to sign up to change.

“As the first automotive brand in Australia to offer a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, we recognise the strategic importance of competitive warranty coverage,” Romano said.

“Over the past few months, we have worked closely with our National Dealer Council to develop a compelling and highly attractive warranty package that provides further peace of mind for our owners.”

The new warranty applies to all passenger vehicles, including its hybrid and all-electric models. The only model not covered is the Staria-Load, but Hyundai also said it will not cover models used for “commercial applications” such as ride-sharing or taxis.

In order to retain the full seven years of coverage, owners must have their car serviced at an authorised Hyundai dealer. If customers don’t use an authorised dealer, Hyundai will still honour its previous five-year warranty.

While it officially begins today (September 1) the company will back date the coverage to anyone who has bought a car since June 1 this year.