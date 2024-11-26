What’s the most important factor for buyers considering switching to an electric ute? If you said cutting your fuel or quieter driving you’d be wrong.

Towing capability and off-road prowess remain the essentials for ute buyers, even if there’s an electric motor under the bonnet. That’s according to a survey conducted by Ford, as it prepares to launch its Ranger PHEV (plug-in hybrid) in 2025.

Nearly 1500 people were surveyed across Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and other Ranger PHEV markets in order to get a clear picture of what owners needed. The company also studied data from more than 10,000 Rangers for more real-world data on how the ute is used by owners.

The majority, 60 per cent, said that they would be ‘more likely’ to buy an electric vehicle if it could tow. Which is why Ford has worked to ensure the Ranger PHEV still meets the demands of its diesel-powered Ranger buyers, starting with its 3500kg maximum braked towing capacity. The Ranger PHEV is powered by a 2.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor and 11.8kWh battery. It also comes with a four-wheel drive system that includes low-range gearing and a rear locking differential.

The decision to adopt an 11.8kWh battery was based on balancing range, cost and other factors, while also allowing for the Ranger to adopt the ‘Pro Power Onboard’ concept from the F-150 Lightning, which will allow owners to plug in electrical items and run them off the Ranger’s battery.

As Ford Australia marketing director Ambrose Henderson explained, the company has been very mindful of not creating an fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid model that doesn’t ultimately appeal to the target audience.

“When the Ranger PHEV arrives here in 2025, buyers can rest assured it has been developed with their needs in mind, providing the full Ranger experience, including 3500kg towing and off-road capability, along with the added benefit of electric-only driving and off-grid power via Pro Power Onboard,” Henderson said.

“We know Ranger owners take their vehicles off-road and tow, making use of Ranger’s capability. So, the fact that Ranger PHEV maintains these core attributes is something we know customers will love.”

Ford also looked at data from 11.3 million journeys by Rangers around Australia and discovered that the average distance driven was only 40km or less, which helps explain why the Ranger PHEV has an electric-only range of 45km. The same study also found that 57 per cent of PHEV owners actually recharge their vehicle each day.

“The team studied how Ranger drivers used their vehicles and the average daily distances they drove,” Henderson said. “We also studied the charging habits of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle owners and used this information to inform the electrification of Ranger’s drivetrain.

“Thanks to Ranger PHEV’s EV drive modes, we’re confident that owners will enjoy the flexibility to use the battery for short electric-only journeys or in conjunction with the petrol engine for long range touring and towing.”

