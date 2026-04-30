The first supercar from Chinese giant GWM is one step closer, with the platform underneath the V8-powered coupe revealed for the first time.
Uncovered at the Beijing motor show, the GWM GF (for Great Faith) architecture will underpin not only a road-going, mid-engined supercar but also a GT3 racing variant, taking on the likes of the Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG GT and Toyota GR GT.
Powering the GWM GF will be a dry-sumped twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine mated to a hybrid system. It appears to be all-wheel drive due to the placement of an electric motor on the front axle.
“The core logic of the GF high-performance architecture is “track first, civilian use second,” and two models – a GT3 race car and a supercar – will be launched based on this architecture,” GWM said in a media release.
“Great Wall’s GF high-performance architecture is dedicated to creating GT3 race cars that can compete on top international circuit racing stages and supercars with an ultra-high power-to-weight ratio and ultimate handling.”
GWM claims the GF architecture will support power outputs of up to 883kW (1200PS), and have a power-to-weight ratio of about 500kW/tonne, giving it a kerb weight of approximately 1800kg.
According to the brand, the GF will lead “the way for mass-produced hybrid supercars under 10 million yuan”, or $2 million converted to Australian currency.
The GWM GF will be one of a handful of V8-powered vehicles from the brand, with the engine also set to find its way into the Tank 700 SUV, sized similarly to the Nissan Patrol and Toyota LandCruiser.
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