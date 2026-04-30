Much focus is on Ford’s future in the off-road performance vehicle scene, and now one of the cars which first took it off the beaten path is headed to auction in the US.

Revealed in 2021, the Ford Bronco DR (for Desert Racer) is an off-road only, V8-powered toy made by Multimatic, the firm responsible for the latest incarnation of the Ford GT, as well as the more recent Mustang GTD.

Based on the design of the road-going Bronco but engineered to take on the Baja 1000, the Bronco DR is powered by the same 5.0-litre Coyote V8 as you’ll find in a Mustang, and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission with a full-time four-wheel drive system.

Of the 50 Bronco DRs which were built, this example heading to Mecum’s Indy 2026 auction is number seven, and was finished in Ford’s factory Bronco racing livery, which added US$23,500 (A$32,840) to its price when it was sold in 2023.

Other optional equipment on this example includes an $11,500 (A$16,070) data acquisition kit, and Ford’s US$33,890 (A$47,360) Baja race package, which added a spare wheel and tyre, additional lighting and better brakes, among other enhancements.

All up, when new this Bronco DR cost its owner US$391,965 (A$547,735), making it the one of the most expensive vehicles to wear the Bronco nameplate when it was sold.

However, despite not being able to be driven on the road, it features equipment not otherwise available on any other Bronco, such as Multimatic’s Positional Selective DSSV dampers, 37-inch BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain tyres, and aggressive off-road stats, which includes a 47-degree approach angle, 37-degree departure angle and breakover angle of 33 degrees.

Sadly the Bronco DR never came to Australia, nor did its regular Bronco stablemate, though it’s expected at least one of the three – yes three – versions of the SUV either on sale or upcoming globally will make it here.

As reported last year, China-based car news outlet Wheelsboy claimed the new Chinese-market Ford Bronco New Energy will launch in Australia – among other markets such as South-East Asia, South America, and the Middle East.

It’s expected Europe will also get its own Bronco-badged SUV which could make its way here.