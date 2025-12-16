Ford’s Bronco family is already large with three distinct models and a fourth reportedly in the pipeline, but it’s one of the more unexpected offerings which looks set to come to Australia.

China-based car news outlet Wheelsboy claims the new Chinese-market Ford Bronco New Energy will launch in Australia – among other markets such as South-East Asia, South America, and the Middle East – to join the local lineup.

In response to the claim, Ford Australia told Torquecafe, “The Bronco New Energy is an exciting addition to the global Ford line-up, adding a new energy drivetrain to one of the world’s most iconic nameplates”.

“Ford Australia is always evaluating options to expand our line-up for customers, but we have no news to share about future products at this time.”

Revealed earlier this year, the Bronco New Energy is built by Ford’s joint venture with JMC, and is currently only available in China, bringing the boxy, rugged styling seen in the North American Bronco and Bronco Sport to the market.

Based on a monocoque platform rather than the T6-based full-sized Bronco in the US – shared with the Everest – the Bronco New Energy measures 5025mm long, 1960mm wide and 1825mm tall, while riding on a 2950mm wheelbase.

For reference, the Everest is more than 100mm shorter, almost 40mm narrower, sits about 50mm lower and has 50mm less between the axles. However, the Bronco New Energy is only available as a five-seater, rather than offering up to three rows of seating like the Everest.

Like its Bronco siblings it is designed with off-road usability in mind, which includes a wading depth of up to 600mm, slightly lower than the 800mm figure you’ll find on the Everest in Australia.

The Bronco New Energy is available as either a full EV or as a range-extender EV, the latter of which uses a petrol engine to charge its battery but not drive the wheels.

EV versions are dual-motor, producing up to 332kW and 575Nm, with a 105.4kWh battery providing up to 650km of driving range on China’s CLTC cycle.

In the range-extender, a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine charges the 43.7kWh battery that supplies power to two electric motors, with total outputs of 310kW and 600Nm.

Its battery is good for 220km of electric-only driving range, or up to 1220km when the engine is used to add charge.

While Ford Australia is yet to confirm whether the Bronco New Energy will be sold here, the the implementation of the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) penalties makes a local launch more likely than not.

Carmakers are fined $100 for every gram of tailpipe CO2 per kilometre they’re above the target figure, which reduces every year until 2029.

The Ranger and Everest are in the more lenient of the two vehicle ‘Type’ categories, but this reducing target emissions figure will put Ford at risk of paying higher penalties in the not too distant future.

Due to its low- and zero-emissions powertrains, the Bronco New Energy could help offset this if sold in meaningful numbers, unlike the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and E-Transit Custom which have relatively low sales.