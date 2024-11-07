Electric vehicles may be rising in popularity, but you’re unlikely to head into the Australian outback in one anytime soon.

But what if there was a cleaner technology that could help you travel more than 650km on a single tank of fuel and then refuel in a few minutes? That would be a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and that’s precisely the technology Hyundai has been working on for years.

Recently it revealed its latest step towards making fuel cell vehicles more consumer friendly, showing off the Initium concept model. This rugged looking SUV not only features a new exterior design language for the brand (dubbed ‘Art of Steel’, but underneath is the latest fuel cell powertrain.

This is, in effect, the brand’s follow up to the Nexo SUV, but also the latest product in nearly three decades of hydrogen investment from Hyundai.

“Hyundai Motor’s clear, unwavering commitment to hydrogen over the past 27 years is rooted in our belief in its potential as a clean, accessible and therefore fair energy source for everyone,” explained Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai. “We are dedicated to pioneering a future where hydrogen is used by everyone, in everything, and everywhere. We invite you to join us on this journey.”

While a fuel cell converts hydrogen to electricity which then powers the vehicle’s electric motor, it is seen by many industry experts as a better alternative than pure electric power for larger vehicles. That’s because it can be refueled, rather than recharged, making for a much faster turnaround for the driver.

However, the catch is hydrogen fueling stations remain far rarer than petrol stations or electric charging outlets, especially in Australia. However, Hyundai has teamed up with Toyota and Ampol to support the growth of the hydrogen network across the country.