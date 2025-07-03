Throughout June, Ford delivered 6293 examples of the Ranger to Australian customers, beating its Toyota HiLux rival by just 98 deliveries.

It marks the first time since March – and just the second time in 2025 – that the Ranger has topped the sales charts, despite having been the most popular vehicle overall for the past two years in a row.

The June result represented a small 0.1 per cent increase in Ranger deliveries compared to the same month last year, though the HiLux is continuing its resurgence with a 10 per cent increase.

Toyota’s ute was the best-seller in April and May, the first time it’s managed the result in consecutive months since late 2023.

The pair of utes ended June well ahead of the next-closest competitor, Tesla’s Model Y, which achieved its best month of deliveries in more than a year with 3457 new examples registered. This is understood to be driven by the recent arrival of the ‘Juniper’ update, as well as Tesla’s less frequent shipping arrivals.

Behind it came the Isuzu D-Max (3119) and BYD Shark 6 (2993), representing a strong month for utes with four models in the top five, as well as the first appearance of a plug-in hybrid in the first five finishers – despite the lucrative Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) exemption ending on April 1.

Rounding out the top 10 for the month were the Ford Everest (2705), Mazda CX-5 (2582), Hyundai Kona (2484), Toyota RAV4 (2421) and Hyundai Tucson (2332).

“In a market of more than 400 models, the top four utes made up 15.2 per cent of all sales during June,” said Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries chief executive, Tony Weber.

“The rest of the top 10 was made up of SUVs and, when combined, models in the top 10 made up 27.2 per cent of all sales.”

The strong June result means the Ford Ranger has held onto its lead in the year-to-date sales race, having passed the RAV4 in May. The Ranger, HiLux and RAV4 now have two monthly wins each.

While it previously held a lead of 405 deliveries, the Ranger’s 28,311 examples delivered between January and June gives it a comfortable lead of 4277 over the RAV4. The hybrid SUV has now also been overtaken by the HiLux as Toyota’s best-seller.

Despite being in its 10th year on sale in Australia, the current-generation HiLux is holding onto third place, recording 26,267 deliveries in the opening six months of the year.

However, all three models are experiencing a decrease in deliveries. The Ranger has dropped by 15.6 per cent, HiLux is down by 7.9 per cent, and the now hybrid-only SUV has decreased by just 5.4 per cent.

This compares to an overall drop in the light vehicle market of just one per cent, with 601,484 deliveries recorded between January and June 2025, compared to 607,411 in 2024.

The Ford Ranger could still extend its lead, with a plug-in hybrid version due in showrooms imminently, albeit at a significant premium over both the Shark 6 and GWM’s Cannon Alpha PHEV.