In June 2025, Ford delivered 10,103 vehicles to Australian customers, an increase of 6.4 per cent on the same month last year, where it managed 9493 deliveries.

It marks the best sales month for the brand in Australia since June 2009, when it managed 10,194 deliveries – but the sales makeup of the brand is very different now to how it was then.

Last month, 6293 of the 10,103 deliveries – or about 62 per cent – were of the Ranger ute, which was not only the best-selling vehicle in June, but also for the first six months of the year.

Back in June 2009, it was a different story, with the relatively recently introduced FG Falcon notching up 4901 deliveries across its sedan (3410) and ute (1391) body styles.

At the time, the Falcon sedan trailed the Commodore in the large car category by 1338 deliveries, while the ute was outsold by Holden’s offering as well as the Toyota HiLux and Mazda BT-50 based Ranger.

There are similarities between the June 2009 and 2025 results though. 16 years ago, the Territory SUV – which had only just been upgraded to SY II spec in May – was Ford’s third-best seller, with 1259 deliveries.

Last month, it was the Everest SUV, arguably the spiritual successor to the Territory despite its body-on-frame construction, which was the brand’s second-heaviest hitter, recording 2705 deliveries.

While the Falcon and Territory were built in Australia, the lion’s share of the Ranger and Everest’s development still takes place locally, despite being produced for our market in Thailand. Like the Falcon and Territory, the Ranger and Everest are also twins under the skin.

Ford’s success in June 2025 was also attributed to deliveries of the new Mustang starting to hit their stride, with 370 new examples reaching customers, making it the most popular sports car in Australia with almost 50 per cent of the market share.

The Transit too notched up its best month since May 2011 with 247 deliveries across the traditional van (230) and bus (17) variants.

As previously mentioned, the Ranger leads the market year-to-date with 28,311 deliveries, despite this being a drop of 15.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. It has so far been the most popular vehicle in two months, a feat shared with the HiLux and RAV4 SUV.

Ford’s lineup has changed compared to a year ago though, with no more Escape or Puma SUVs on sale, while the electric Mustang Mach-E struggles to make an impact in the EV segment amidst a rise in more affordable Chinese competitors.