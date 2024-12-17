They told us how fast it was, but they didn’t tell us it sounded so good.

Ford has released the on-board footage of Dirk Muller’s record-setting lap of the Nurburgring Nordschliefe in the race-bred Mustang GTD and it sounds amazing with its supercahreged 5.2-litre V8. Driven hard around the famous track, Muller unleashes all 800-horsepower this American supercar has under its bonnet.

Featured Videos

READ MORE: Ford embarrasses Porsche on home turf

Racing veteran Muller lapped the 20km German circuit in 6m57sec, becoming the first American car to go under seven minutes at the famous track. The time is good enough to beat the 6m59sec lap in the 911 GT3 set by Porsche test driver Lars Kern in 2020. But Ford said the session was impacted by bad weather and is already planning another visit in 2025 to try and go even faster.

Until then, watch the video below to hear and see the Mustang GTD in full flight!