April Fool’s Day is a brave choice to launch a new car or concept, but Hyundai’s newest creation is no prank. The Insteroid, unveiled in South Korea overnight, is a preview of a potential pocket rocket from the brand.

Based on the upcoming new Inster small electric car, the Insteroid gives us a glimpse of a smaller alternative to Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N performance car. This could fill a space in the range currently occupied by the rally-inspired i20 N, giving Hyundai and electric alternative for hot hatch buyers.

Officially though, it’s just for fun, as Simon Loasby, head of the Hyundai Design Centre, explained.

“Insteroid is a celebration of pure fun – a journey where we explored new ways to ignite emotion and imagination in every detail,” Loasby said.

“It’s not just about how it looks, but also how it sounds and how it makes you feel. From its bold visual language to the immersive sound experience, it’s a concept that invites everyone to dream a little louder and smile a little longer.”

Hyundai hasn’t revealed any technical details beyond confirming that the Insteroid does have Drift Mode but also has an “integrated Beat House sound system” and a ‘Message Grid’ that allows for “personalised interactions” for the driver – so there’s a clear push to attract the young, tech-integrated audience.

But there’s also a clear performance focus, highlighted by the stripped-out interior with sports seats, roll-cafe and unique instrument cluster.

The new Inster, which is expected to be one of the first non-Chinese electric cars for under $40,000, is due to launch in Australia before the middle of the year. To appeal to younger buyers on more than just price, Hyundai is expected to offer an extensive array of customisable elements of the car, such as two-tone paint jobs, multiple wheel designs and interior trim options.