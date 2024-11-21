It’s a perfect demonstration of the wild swing in philosophy from a brand once aimed entirely at motoring purists. Just a handful of years ago, as Supercars put the final touches on its Gen3 rules, Jaguar was all but signed up to join the series.

That, at least, is according to Ryan Walkinshaw, whose father Tom had a long, successful involvement with the Jaguar brand through touring cars and a successful Le Mans program. At the time, rumours of a new Jaguar/Walkinshaw tie-up in Supercars were met with industry skepticism, given the brand was already beginning to distance itself from internal combustion power.

And any such potential program has never been verified by Jaguar Land Rover itself. But Walkinshaw is adamant it was all but done, only for COVID to intervene.

“We’ve come very close [to a new manufacturer] several times,” he told the VACC’s Road to Bathurst podcast back in September.

“Probably the closest we got was with Jaguar just before Gen3, but COVID unfortunately killed that opportunity. That was very, very close.

“That was almost certainly going to happen. And we’re at the last stages of that being a program.”

Since then, Jaguar has announced that it has an all-electric future and decided against selling cars at all until its ‘transformation’, as it is calling it, is complete.

The latest stage in the transformation is a controversial re-brand that has set the internet alight. Mostly because, once again, it has little to nothing to do with cars. Or Jaguar.

Which, it seems, is the point.

“Jaguar has its roots in originality,” said Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, Jaguar’s chief creative officer.

“Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that ‘A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing’.

“Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around Exuberant Modernism. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless.

“This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community.”

There is at least a modern version of the famous ‘leaper’ cat, but little more of the new jaGUar, as it’s written, ties to the old.

“To bring back such a globally renowned brand we had to be fearless,” said Jaguar’s managing director Rawdon Glover.

“Jaguar was always at its best when challenging convention. That ethos is seen in our new brand identity today and will be further revealed over the coming months.

“This is a complete reset. Jaguar is transformed to reclaim its originality and inspire a new generation.

“I am excited for the world to finally see Jaguar.”

Among those not excited by the new Jaguar is Walkinshaw, which he made clear when he posted a video from Porsche about its Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo.

“On a day where Jaguar are ruining their brand with the worst rebrand in automotive history, Porsche drop this beautiful advert that actually appeals to car buyers. Says it all. Know your customer.”