One of the longest-running tuner wheels is notching up its 30th anniversary, and its maker has a celebration in store.

The Rays TE37 wheels went into production in 1996, having been born out of the Volk Racing GTP in 1993, and since gone on to be used widely across the tuned car scene.

Standing for Touring Evolution 3.7kg (the weight of the original 15×6 wheel), the Rays TE37 has gone on to become an icon of the modified car world, mostly on Japanese cars but even on vehicles such as Ken Block’s Gymkhana Three Ford Fiesta.

For the special occasion, a new edition of the wheel has been introduced. Available in bronze or white, buyers can choose whether it includes both with machined ‘Volk Racing Wheel’ and ’Rays Engineering’ logos or stickers, though on each style the 30th Anniversary logo is also machined into the lip.

The special edition wheels are available across three of the core TE37 styles, such as the Saga S-Plus, Sonic and Ultra Large P.C.D., meaning there’s a size and fitment out there for almost everyone.

Rays has yet to publish a price for the wheels, though a set is likely to cost a pretty penny, making the related anniversary merchandise the most affordable way to be a part of the celebration.