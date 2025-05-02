The 6.2-litre V8 which powers a majority of GM’s body-on-frame vehicles – such as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Yukon – is at the centre of the voluntary global recall.

The recall impacts vehicles built between 2021 and 2024, however GM has reassured potential buyers that 2025 model year vehicles are unaffected.

“GM will voluntarily recall certain 2021-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV models equipped with 6.2L L87 engines to resolve manufacturing issues affecting some engines,” the carmaker said in a statement.

“The safety and satisfaction of our customers are the highest priorities for the entire GM team, and we’re working to address this matter as quickly as possible.”

Prior to the recall, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) received 39 complaints about L87 engine failure, with each case stemming from manufacturing damage to the V8’s crankshaft and connecting rods.

In the US, the recall will require the engine to be inspected for damage, with those found to be at risk scoring new parts, while undamaged examples will be filled with a thicker oil.

Engines manufactured from July 2024 onwards aren’t affected by the fault.

The extent of the impact on Australian examples of the Silverado 1500 in particular is yet to be determined.

At the time of writing, a recall notice has not been published for the Silverado 1500 in Australia related to engine failures.

Since General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) first brought the Silverado 1500 to local showrooms in 2020, 8622 examples were sold to the end of 2024.

While the GMC Yukon is also on sale, customer deliveries are yet to begin.

In addition to the GMSV-delivered examples – which are converted from left- to right-hand drive by Walkinshaw Automotive – a small number of third-party companies also sell the Silverado 1500 and other L87-powered vehicles locally.

It’s not yet known what course of action customers of these firms will need to take.

Though a recall notice has yet to be issued in Australia, a number of owners have reported engine failure in the Australian Silverado 1500 GMSV Complaints group on Facebook.