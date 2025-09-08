The new Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology – or GLC EV for short – is the first example of the brand’s best-selling nameplate to go electric, and it has moved to an entirely new design language with one big centrepiece.

Rather than the lozenge-esque shape of the existing ‘EQ’ family of Mercedes EVs, the new battery-powered GLC looks similar in its silhouette to the current petrol and diesel-powered SUV which is on sale in most markets.

However, Mercedes-Benz’s designers have looked to the past for inspiration, resulting in the GLC EV’s new controversial faux grille, featuring traditional-style chrome slats, throwing back to classics from its lineup such as the S-Class of the 1980s.

The incorporation of the retro-inspired grille comes as a contrast to the modern lines of the rest of the SUV, which flows to the back with four tail lights, which themselves adopt Mercedes’ new three-triangle signature – as recently seen on the new CLA.

Ironically, the unveiling of the GLC EV came just after the new BMW iX3, which debuts the latter brand’s Neue Klasse styling.

Despite BMW recently being in the spotlight for its oversized grilles, the kidneys on the front of its electric SUV have been downsized, appearing more palatable than the Mercedes.

Launching overseas in GLC400 guise, the SUV will produce up to 360kW and 808Nm from its dual-motor powertrain – representing big increases over the new BMW iX3 50 xDrive’s 345kW and 645Nm outputs.

Running on an 800-volt platform – but with a 400-volt DC converter available for some markets, to allow it to charge at those stations – the GLC EV is fed by a 94kWh lithium-ion battery, with a claimed driving range of 713km based on the WLTP lab test cycle.

By comparison, the iX3’s 108kWh pack gives it 805kW of range, however it’s slightly less efficient overall.

According to Mercedes, the GLC EV has a braked towing capacity of up to 2400kg, identical to the current petrol and diesel-powered GLC in Australia.

Compared to the current model – which will remain on sale alongside its electric counterpart – the GLC EV is 84mm longer between the axles, which Mercedes claims has given passengers more room. A 128-litre front boot (or frunk) complements the 570-litre capacity of the boot, expanding to 1740 litres with the rear seats folded.

It’s taken steps forward with equipment too. The interior can be optioned with the new Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen, spanning 39.1 inches across the dashboard.

This isn’t just an on-road EV, with off-road drive modes offered alongside a ‘transparent bonnet’ camera feature, allowing drivers to better see potential obstacles ahead.

Mercedes-Benz is yet to confirm when we can expect the GLC with EQ Technology in Australia.