A key part of MG’s ambitions to challenge Australia’s established car brands, the U9 will soon enter the popular dual-cab ute segment, dominated by the likes of the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux but ultra-competitive for other players.

So far the BYD Shark 6 has emerged as one of the key rivals to the Ranger, HiLux and Isuzu D-Max, and proven that buyers have well and truly put their reluctance towards Chinese vehicles behind.

The U9 will launch in the unique position of being on the market at the same time as its twin, the LDV Terron 9. However, as detailed last week, MG’s dual-cab has moved to a multi-link, coil-sprung rear suspension setup, rather than the leaf-sprung solid axle in most of its rivals.

MG has now confirmed a handful of additional details about the U9, not only separating it from its Terron 9 twin but also a number of other rivals.

“I am proud to introduce the innovative features our team has worked to create for the MG U9,” MG business director Kevin Gannon said in a media release.

“The ute market is essential to the Australian way of life, and we continue to redefine the capability and comfort that Australian drivers deserve from their vehicles. From the outset of MG’s journey, we have not shied away from pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the modern car, and the U9 is no different.

“We know people will be surprised for all the right reasons when they experience the capability and comfort of the MGU9.”

In addition to the previously reported suspension changes and powertrain confirmations, the MG U9 will get an electric opening tailgate as standard, incorporating a drop-down step for ease of access into the tub, or providing a seat for users with built-in cupholders.

Inside, the MG U9’s driver’s seat will include ventilation and a massage function, in addition to the heating feature for both front and the two rear outboard seats.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen will also feature prominently in the cabin.

The MG U9 will be powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, capable of developing 160kW. LDV’s Terron 9 has confirmed outputs of 163kW and 520Nm.

A ZF-built eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission will sit behind the engine, with a BorgWarner Super Select 4WD system capable of sending drive to all four wheels.

MG has confirmed the U9 will feature a braked towing capacity of 3500kg (the limit for vehicles with a 50mm tow ball), identical to Australia’s best-selling utes already on sale.

Government approval documents have also shown payloads ranging from about 820kg to 1100kg, on par with the most popular utes.

According to MG, pricing and full specifications for the U9 will be revealed “in due course”.