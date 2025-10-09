Spanish brand Cupra will add a pair of new performance cars to its Australian line-up in 2026. The brand has locked in both the Formentor with legendary five-cylinder Audi-built engine, and a red-hot version of its new Leon Sports Tourer.

The Formentor VZ5 pairs the Spanish brand’s sporty mid-size SUV with the turbocharged five-cylinder engine made famous in the Audi RS3 and RSQ3. Despite being built in limited numbers, just 4000 for the globe, Cupra will offer the VZ5 in right-hand drive, making it available to Australia.

The engine is the same 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit used by Audi, but tuned to make 287kW of power and 480Nm of torque of the Formentor VZ5. It’s paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive with the same ‘torque splitter’ Audi deploys on its hottest hatch, the RS3.

Other unique elements for the VZ5 includes 20-inch alloy wheels in Cupra’s trademark copper colour, dark chrome Cupra badging and a selection of metallic or matt colours.

At the same time, Cupra has confirmed that it will add the spiciest version of its new Leon Sports Tourer, which has just arrived in Australia with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, by the middle of 2026, the Leon Sports Tourer VZx will reach local showrooms.

Powered by a 245kW 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and packing all-wheel drive (which the Leon VZx hatch misses out on) the Leon Sports Tourer VZx will provide Volkswagen Golf R wagon buyers looking for a replacement a new option.

Cupra will also add a plug-in hybrid version of the facelifted Leon hatchback too. This 150kW version will broaden the appeal of the Leon family as the Spanish brand aims to keep hatchback and small wagon buyers happy.

The brand hasn’t revealed pricing or detailed specification for any of these models, so stay tuned for more information as soon as it becomes available, likely closer to local launch.