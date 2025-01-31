Is there such a thing as too much power? Ford is testing that idea with the launch of its newest crate engines, headlined by the 1000-horsepower (745kW) Megazilla 2.0.

Ford Performance unveiled Megazilla 2.0 in Charlotte overnight, a 7.3-litre V8 that now comes with a 3.0-litre Whipple supercharger, elevating the previous Megazilla from its now modest 612hp (456kW).

Featured Videos

As a crate motor, Megazilla 2.0 is available via Ford Performance’s parts catalogue or, in the case of Australians, the local agent, Herrod Performance. The only catch, if you’re thinking about installing this in your Ranger or old Falcon, is that it is not designed or approved for road use and is primarily meant for the drag strip and the thriving American desert racing scene – although I’m sure there are some Aussies that could think of a use for it.

Megazillia isn’t just big capacity and a supercharger, Ford Performance has also added forged pistons, connecting roads and a steel crank as well as ported and polished the cylinder heads and upgraded the valve springs.

But Megazilla 2.0 wasn’t the only new toy revealed by Ford today, there was also a new take on the brand’s beloved Coyote 5.0-litre V8. Using the same engine found in the Mustang Dark Horse, Ford Performance’s engineers added a 3.0-litre supercharger to pump up the power to a racecar-like 800hp (596hp).

The best part about this engine is it’s street legal, so you can slot it into your Ford with relative ease. Plus it comes with a two-year warranty from Ford Performance.

The only other catch is you will need to be a little patient, with the engines not becoming available until the fourth quarter of this year.