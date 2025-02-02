Amid major concerns over Nissan’s long-term future globally, Nissan Australia has made the bold move to introduce the country’s longest-ever new car warranty. Starting January, 2025 all new Nissan’s will be covered for a whopping 10 years or 300,000km, whichever comes first.

This first-of-its-kind coverage sends a clear message that the brand is confident it is here to stay. Nissan’s global hierarchy has signed an agreement with Honda and Mitsubishi to try and establish a joint-venture to secure the future for all three big name Japanese brands.

In addition to the warranty, the new Nissan MORE ownership program also includes up to 10 years of roadside assistance and a new five-year flat price servicing program. Under this new servicing scheme owners will pay the same amount each year for the first five years of services – $399 for the Qashqai, X-Trail, Juke and Pathfinder and $499 for the Patrol, Navara and Z.

“With our new Nissan MORE ownership Program including our new 10-year warranty and Flat Price Servicing, we are delivering on our promise to Australian new car buyers,” said Michael Hill, director of aftersales for Nissan Oceania.

“In tough times and in a period where the new car market is full of mixed messages, Nissan Australia is putting our customers first.

“The new service-activated warranty is Australia’s only 10-year 300,000km warranty and is industry leading. It’s designed to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Peace of mind that Nissan has your back. Peace of mind that Nissan is with you for the long term.”