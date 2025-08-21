All-wheel drive, unique suspension and a more aggressive design, the latest model from Nissan’s Nismo performance division has some important elements covered. It will also fit the kids and your weekly shop, unlike a Z Nismo.

That’s because instead of a performance car, Nismo’s latest is based on the X-Trail mid-size SUV. The X-Trail Nismo has been revealed and Nissan claims it is a “Grand Touring SUV that delivers a passionate experience” thanks to an array of enhancements.

Looking the part with a specific Nismo body kit and finished in trademark grey with black and red highlights, the X-Trail Nismo also gets new 20-inch alloy wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres.

Inside there are more Nismo-specific touches, including Recaro seats.

While Nissan was conspicuously silent on any powertrain changes, which suggests power and torque remain unchanged, this isn’t just a styling makeover. The X-Trail Nismo has redesigned suspension and made tweaks to its all-wheel drive system for better handling.

This includes the introduction of Kayaba Swing Valve shock absorbers, which is a first for the brand. According to the company these new dampers are able to minimise body roll while maintaining ride comfort.

The e-4orce all-wheel drive system has also been tuned for unique handling characteristics compared to the rest of the range. This means more rear-wheel drive power distribution, while also controlling the front tyres for “directional turning” and reduced torque steer.

Unfortunately for Australian fans a Nissan spokesperson has confirmed the X-Trail Nismo is only for the Japanese domestic market and won’t be available here.