Is a Porsche 911 GT3 RS too timid and restrained for you? Well, don’t worry, the German brand looks set to build its wildest road car since the 911 GT1 homologation specials of the 1990s – a version of its 963 LMDh prototype with numberplates.

Yes, you read that right, Porsche is seemingly preparing to convert its prototype sportscar into a grocery getter (of sorts). The brand teased a shadowy image of what is clearly the sillouhette of the 963 at the end of a video about its one-of-a-kind road-legal Porsche 917 and asked the question ‘What if?’ – which points to a road-going version of its latest Le Mans racer.

What’s not clear is if this will be a one-of-one special for one lucky customer or a limited run of hypercars to give Porsche a long-awaited replacement for the 918 Spyder to scare the Ferrari F80, McLaren W1 and Mercedes-AMG One.

The 963 is powered by a racing version of Porsche twin-turbo V8 engine found in the Panamera and Cayenne road cars, so there is some road-legal DNA in what is otherwise a purpose-built racing machine. But still, as Mercedes-AMG found with its lengthy development of the F1-derived One, converting a race car to meet the road rules is no easy feat.

Stay tuned for more details when Porsche pulls the covers off its latest race-bred creation in June, most likely at the 24-hours of Le Mans.