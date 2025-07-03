While some states have gone for more traditional successors to our rapid, locally built Holden Commodores and Ford Falcons – such as the Kia Stinger, BMW 5 Series and even the Subaru WRX – they’ve done things differently out in Western Australia.

Instead, the Western Australia Police Force has announced its latest vehicle fleet recruit: the Volkswagen Touareg R, a plug-in hybrid SUV with more power than our V8-powered Highway Patrol cars ever had.

“Following the decommissioning of the Ford Falcon and Holden Commodore, a comprehensive review was undertaken to identify an operationally suitable vehicle to withstand the demands of police emergency response driving,” the Western Australia Police Force said on social media.

Contrary to the post, as well as other news reports, the Touareg R isn’t a turbo-diesel, despite the Touareg being available as an oiler. It’s powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which is mated to an electric motor fed by a 14.3kWh battery.

With the battery and electric motor assisting, it can produce up to 340kW and 700Nm. That’s a lot more than the last Commodore SS-V’s 304kW 6.2-litre V8, and above even the 335kW output of Ford’s final supercharged XR8s.

Volkswagen claims a 0-100km/h time of 5.1 seconds, and the Touareg R can drive for up to 51km on electric-only power, but when the battery is depleted its outputs drop to a still respectable 250kW and 450Nm. The circa-2.4 tonne SUV can be charged at up to 7.5kW.

For private buyers, prices start from $129,990 before on-road costs, though it’s not clear if Western Australia’s police fleet was able to get a bulk discount.

It’s not the first plug-in hybrid vehicle to serve in Australia, with Queensland Police previously adding a number of MG HS Plus EV SUVs to its fleet in 2023.