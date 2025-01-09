The complexity of the 911 range isn’t lost on Porsche, which is why the brand has worked hard to create even more separation between its models with the launch of the 2025 Carrera S.

As Australia prepares for the arrival of the new 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid, this updated Carrera S now better fills the slot between the GTS and the entry-level 911 Carrera.

Key to the changes is an upgrade to the 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine, which now makes 353kW of power, a 22kW boost over the previous model. The engine is paired exclusively to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This helps the Carrera S launch 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 308km/h.

Porsche’s engineers have also made some other notable changes, including staggered tyre fitment with 20-inch alloys at the front and 21-inch rims at the rear. There’s also a sports exhaust system and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus is added, something that is not available for buyers of the base Carrera to further differentiate the pair.

There’s also a new braking package, with 408mm front discs and 380mm discs at the rear, clamped by standard red callipers. There’s also the option to upgrade to the ceramic composite brake package if you want even more stopping power.

The new 911 Carrera S is already available for order, with prices starting at $342,700 for the coupe and $365,400 for the Cabriolet. Australian specification examples will get a higher level of standard equipment than overseas models, with a Bose surround sound system, digital radio, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and lane change assist all included.