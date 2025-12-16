Porsche is going full-steam ahead on performing U-turns regarding its EV plans, with a new report suggesting the new Cayman and Boxster will get petrol power after all.

As previously reported, the outgoing Porsche 718 – the Cayman and Boxster’s official name – was set to be the last with petrol power, as the brand invested heavily into making its next-generation sports cars run on a new EV-only platform.

This was already backtracked earlier this year, when Porsche said the new model would offer “top ICE (internal combustion engine) derivatives”, suggesting the flagship RS versions of each would be the only versions to get a petrol engine.

Now, a report by Autocar claims senior sources have said Porsche is reverse-engineering the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) Sport architecture the EV 718 will be based on to accept a petrol engine.

According to Autocar’s sources, this extends beyond the aforementioned range-topping petrol-powered 718s, with engines expected to be more widely available across the lineup.

That move is in contrast to what is expected of the Macan, which too went electric-only on the PPE architecture, only for low demand to lead to Porsche announcing it will launch a new similarly sized SUV with petrol and hybrid power by no later than 2028.

In the case of the Macan, the petrol-powered version is anticipated to move to the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture that underpins the Audi Q5, making the two models twins under the skin once more.

While it’s almost certain petrol power will return to the Cayman and Boxster, Porsche reportedly has requirements for the ICE version, such as being able to “achieve dynamic parity” with the EV.

This may be difficult given the 718 EVs use a load-bearing battery pack which forms an integral part of the chassis, something that can’t be replicated with a petrol engine. The sources say this will result in a “redesigned rear bulkhead and subframe”.

Questions over what engine could power the new petrol sports cars remain, given the 4.0-litre flat-six found in a majority of the outgoing 718 lineup isn’t currently compatible with upcoming Euro 7 regulations.

It had previously been reported by Autocar that Porsche would shoehorn the all-new 3.6-litre flat-six engine and T-Hybrid powertrain from the 992.2 911 into the 718, though this too presents engineering limitations.