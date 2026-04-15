There’s not much more that raises the heart rate of motorists than seeing flashing blue and red lights in the mirrors, though some emergency vehicles are a bit more intimidating than others.

None might have the same presence as the new Ram 2500 ‘Emergency Response Vehicle’ (or ERV for short), a version of the pickup designed to be tough where it counts.

Based on the existing Ram 2500 Special Service Vehicle, the 2500 ERV has been engineered to “combine law‑enforcement capability with the flexibility required by fire, rescue and emergency response agencies.

This included a number of changes being made to “meet or exceed key law-enforcement requirements, including interior and exterior ergonomics, integration of communications equipment, pursuit-capable vehicle dynamics and repeatable high‑performance durability.”

To become the first and only pickup of its size to complete the Michigan State Police (MSP) vehicle trials, Ram fitted the 2500 with a transfer‑case skid plate, 18‑inch steel wheels, dual alternators rated at 400 amps, plus an interior Vehicle System Interface Module, instrument panel auxiliary switches and dedicated wiring circuits.

Powering the Ram 2500 ERV is a 6.4-litre ‘Hemi’ V8 engine, producing 302kW and 582Nm, mated to a TorqueFlite HD eight‑speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case. The axle ratio has also been shortened from the standard 3.73 to 4.10 for quicker acceleration.

What results is a pickup that can accelerate from zero to 60mph (97km/h) in 8.41 seconds, to 80mph (129km/h) in 13.22 seconds, and 100mph (161km/h) in 20.5 seconds, said to be on par with smaller rivals.

“When your job means running toward danger, not away from it, you don’t have time to second‑guess your equipment. It has to be up to the task,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of American Brands, SRT Performance, NA Marketing and Retail Strategy.

“That’s why we’re giving government agencies the first and only 3/4-ton pursuit-capable truck with the Ram 2500 Emergency Response Vehicle.

“The men and women who answer the call deserve a vehicle that can go anywhere, handle anything and deliver when every second matters. That’s exactly what this truck is built to do.”

Unfortunately the Ram 2500 ERV won’t be added to Australia’s law enforcement fleets any time soon, however we’ve seen Ram’s pickups used locally before.

In 2020, the Ram 1500 – converted from left- to right-hand drive in Melbourne – joined the New South Wales Police Marine Command fleet.